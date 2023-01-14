The Standard

State pennant shot motivates Warrnambool Gold bowler Mark Bowles' premiership pursuit

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 14 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Gold's Mark Bowles locks in on his shot during Saturday's round 10 pennant match. Picture by Meg Saultry

If we play our best we'll be good enough.

- Mark Bowles

Warrnambool Gold's Mark Bowles says the chance to play the best in the state is motivation to strive for this year's division one weekend pennant flag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.