Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe admits it was a shock to learn of Jason Rowan's departure to rival Hampden league club Port Fairy but has backed his playing list to cover the void.
"Jason's departure was a shock to our footy club and very unfortunate to our footy club," O'Keefe said. "We still thought he was highly engaged and excited to play footy. Playing over 200 games and kicking a massive amount of goals, it's just unfortunate he can't finish it here at our footy club."
O'Keefe, who returned to his home club as coach in November, thanked Rowan for his service to the Warrnambool Football Netball Club and wished him and his family all the best at Port Fairy.
The Blues, who lost their elimination final to Portland in August, will look to cover the contribution the multiple premiership player provides in attack - which included 85 goals in 2022 - with a number of young emerging forwards already making their intent known to O'Keefe.
"It actually adds a bit of fire in their belly because they really sniff an opportunity," he said. "It's amazing for me to hear that from the playing group. I honestly do believe that sometimes when you get a circumstance like this with Jason leaving it can actually grow a club and it provides that extra bit of energy a club's potentially looking for."
O'Keefe said the inclusion of two rucks this season - Dan Weymouth and new recruit Rhys Jansen van Beek - would give the Blues options across the field.
Warrnambool will re-start its pre-season training next week with O'Keefe impressed with players' dedication to their fitness over the break.
"Our line of communications every week, sometimes every day, have got the boys always catching up and talking and running together," he said.
The former Carlton VFL coach said he would address players on their return about Rowan's departure and how they developed moving forward.
"We know we're going to grow every week because the players are going to be learning every week and I'll be learning about the players every week," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
