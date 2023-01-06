The Standard

More than 110 entries for 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic as heats scrapped from final night

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool drivers Darren Mollenoyux and James McFadden battle during the Victorian title at Premier Speedway. Picture by Sean McKenna

MORE than 110 cars are locked in for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic as the three-night show prepares for a format change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.