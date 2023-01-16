It is possible no boundary would have been large enough to contain the sheer power of Cam Williams' blade on Monday morning.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association star played one of the most brutal knocks imaginable for Victoria Country on Monday at the Australian Country Cricket Championships, blasting an astonishing 187 from 125 balls against the Phillipines.
From the first over of the game, the dynamic left-hander - the current playing coach at Russells Creek - made his presence known and after a strong start to the campaign featuring brisk knocks of 29 and 26, went on with it and then some.
The multiple premiership-winning Creeker was almost unstoppable throughout his breathtaking knock, sending the ball crashing to the boundary as Victoria Country made 4-394 from its 50 overs.
Williams was particularly destructive on the leg-side, launching a tirade of long bombs as he reached his century off just 64 balls, combining power with clever shot placement through the off-side to keep the scoreboard ticking along.
Often batting in the wide-brim Victorian hat, Williams continued to regularly find the boundary, riding his luck a few times to near a double-century before eventually holing out to cover much to the disappointment of his teammates.
The Vic Country keeper, still comprehending his blistering knock, described the performance as "just one of those days".
"It just kinda came off," he said. "Just came out of the centre and then just kept batting and batting. I know if I bat for a while I'll go pretty quickly so yeah it was good. I enjoyed it."
Williams, who has struggled to make an impact with the bat this season for the Creekers, said he was pleased to finally spend an expended period of time in the middle.
"At home I just haven't made a run and after Christmas I've been having a couple of really good hits," he said.
"I feel like I'm hitting the ball really well at the moment and if I can just bat a long period of time - if I can get to the halfway point, 25 overs on these kind of grounds and quick outfields, with my scoring rate and if I hit to the right spots and don't try to force the issue - I'll be fine."
Allansford-Panmure youngster Ethan Boyd was also handed his debut for the Victorian side, opening the bowling and showing some impressive signs.
The teenage fast bowler snared figures of 2-13 from seven overs, bowling with great energy, particularly early when he took a wicket in the first few overs.
Williams hailed the emerging quick for his efforts which helped restrict the Phillipines to 9-125 from its 50 overs.
"Ethan was just bashing a length, getting the ball up there and skittled a fellow early doors," he said.
To see Ethan go out there and get his first wicket and hopefully first of many it was fantastic to see.
"It was a good day for Warrnambool cricket."
Meanwhile, in the women's country championships, Victoria Country - featuring six south west representatives - registered a win and a loss, to take its overall record to two wins, two losses.
In the first of two Twenty20 matches on Monday, the Vics defeated Western Australia by 49 runs.
Nirranda quick Tiegan Kavanagh claimed 1-4 as the Western Australians were dismissed for just 40.
Later that afternoon, Victoria Country fell 27 runs short chasing Papua New Guinea's total of 87.
Kavanagh took 1-20 in the first innings while skipper and Knights teammate Steph Townsend equal top-scored with 11 in the second, as the Vics were all out for just 60.
