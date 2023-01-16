Dennington champion Terry Beks says a love and passion for the game, playing with his sons and keeping fit are part of the many reasons he fronts up with ball in hand every Saturday.
For over three decades since joining the Dogs, the paceman has outsmarted and outworked batsmen in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's top-flight, keeping the wickets tally ticking along in the process.
On Saturday, the 57-year-old took his 800th division one scalp in the association against Allansford-Panmure on his home ground, putting him in truly rare air.
In his first over, the right-armer dismissed Gators coach Kyall Timms to snare the magical milestone.
"It's obviously pretty pleasing, you never really set out to do that but it's just one of those things, I'm just enjoying playing the game," he said of the 800th wicket.
"The more you play the game the more you tick the wickets over I suppose. I'm pleased about it.
"It was in my first over too so nice to get it away early. I just tried to put it where I usually put it and with a bit of luck I passed through him. He's a really good player 'Timmsy' so I'm happy with that one."
He said he fronts up every week to pull on the Dennington shirt for a variety of reasons.
"Shannon is captain, Xavier is opening the bowling, it's just great fun playing with them and it's one of many things why I keep going," he said.
"I've always loved playing cricket, keeping fit and it keeps me motivated to do that."
He added he can see the improvement of the sixth-placed Dogs and was excited by the future of the club.
