A talented footballer from the Northern Territory is the newest addition to Terang Mortlake's off-season recruiting spree, as the Bloods aim to rise up the ladder.
Wade Rosas joins the club from the Katherine Camels in the Big Rivers league and will suit up for the Bloods in round one of the Hampden league season.
Rosas played a starring role in the Camels' 2022 premiership, winning a joint best-on-ground medal as his side defeated Ngukurr Bulldogs by 29 points.
The wingman has spent his off-season turning out for Waratah in the Northern Territory Football League, making his senior debut for the club in round five against Nightcliff.
In Katherine, Rosas works for Mortlake export Tim Delaney's building company - Kendel Building - and while residing in Terang will work for WBK Building.
Rosas is one of several recruits Terang Mortlake has signed this off-season, including 2014 AFL Rising Star winner Lewis Taylor, ex-Geelong VFL player Scott Carlin and swingman Alex Moloney, who have all returned to the Bloods.
Kolora-Noorat pair Luke McConnell and Ben Reid and Allansford's Rhys Buck have also put pen to paper at the Hampden league club.
Taylor, who hails from Mortlake, was delisted by the Sydney Swans in September after 124 AFL games and will act as a playing-assistant coach for the Bloods this season.
The former Swan and Brisbane Lion, who is currently living in the Northern Territory, told The Standard in December he would aim to play "more than half" the side's games this season.
At just 27 years old, the mid-forward has plenty of football ahead of him and is fresh off VFL team-of-the-year honours with the Swans.
Carlin - currently playing for Northern Territory Football League club Waratah - played for Geelong's VFL side this year and won the J.A Esam Medal after a dominant season for Warrnambool and District league club Nirranda in 2021.
The midfielder has been named in Waratah's best players four times from 13 games and was selected in the league's representative team.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.