Terang-Mortlake sign Katherine Camels star Wade Rosas for 2023 Hampden league season

By Matt Hughes
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
Katherine Camels' Wade Rosas has signed for Terang-Mortlake ahead of the 2023 Hampden league season.

A talented footballer from the Northern Territory is the newest addition to Terang Mortlake's off-season recruiting spree, as the Bloods aim to rise up the ladder.

