A new design is expected to enhance the motocross track at Lake Gillear.
Warrnambool Motorcycle Club president John Maher said the upgrades, expected to cost between $40,000 and $50,000, would be completed in February.
A working bee is scheduled for this weekend as preparations for the changes, which will include new jumps, get under way.
Maher said it was an exciting project for the complex which is also home to Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club and often hosts state title rounds.
"We've been lucky to get some clean fill from developments around town," he said.
"We've been able to clean some dirt and some clay and we're going to have a working bee on the weekend to get it carted out on the track."
Maher said Australian company Protraxx had designed the upgrade.
"We have probably the best track builder in the country coming to build our track in early February," he said.
"It comes with a big bulldozer and reshapes it and we're going to change up some jumps and we plan to hopefully raise the track by a couple of feet because it's renowned for flooding.
"Then in a normal year, we're hoping it doesn't flood. (Last year) was an exceptional year with the flooding."
Maher said the changes would make it a better spectacle for those on the sidelines.
"Something new is always better and different ideas," he said.
"We're going to put some different rhythm sections in and just mix it up a bit.
"In our re-design of the track we're trying to re-design it so we have the bigger jumps at the back of the track and more so the lower ones in front so you can see a bit more of the track, that's one of our goals."
The renovations come after Lake Gillear added a children's track, aimed at those aged five to 10 years, in October which was made possible through the A.L Lane Foundation.
"It's purpose-built and Protraxx built it as well," Maher said.
Maher said funding through flood appeals and successful grants had helped with the cost of the project while "it had good sponsors around the club".
"We had an off-track event at Glenmore which was a bit of a hit last year and we've just opened up entries for that so it's one of our big fundraisers," he said.
