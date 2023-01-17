The Standard

Hawkesdale all-rounder Scarlett O'Donnell stars for Warrnambool under 16 side in Western Victoria Girls Shield

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarlett O'Donnell starred on day one of the Western Victoria Girls Shield.

Hawkesdale all-rounder Scarlett O'Donnell starred on day one of the Western Victoria Girls Shield on Tuesday, as all three Warrnambool sides registered at least one victory in Hamilton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.