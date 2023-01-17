Hawkesdale all-rounder Scarlett O'Donnell starred on day one of the Western Victoria Girls Shield on Tuesday, as all three Warrnambool sides registered at least one victory in Hamilton.
O'Donnell, representing the Warrnambool under 16 side at the three-day carnival, retired on 50 in her side's win against Hamilton before backing it up with 30 in a loss to Sunraysia.
The teenager also claimed figures of 1-3 and 2-14 to round out what was a complete performance.
Against Hamilton, Warrnambool's 2-133 off 20 overs proved 72-runs too many, as the home side mustered 9-61. Jessica Walsh was the best bowler for the victors, snaring 2-2.
In the second match of the day, Warrnambool registered 9-87 chasing Sunraysia's total of 116. Hannah Wallace toiled hard with 2-12 for Warrnambool while Georgia Rea (30) top-scored alongside teammate O'Donnell.
Similarly, Warrnambool's under 18 side had mixed results in its age group.
The Jason Mungean-coached outfit won its first game - against Hamilton-Wimmera - by three wickets with three balls to spare.
Chasing 93, Warrnambool batter Katie Willsher (25) inflicted most of the damage with the bat after her side's bowlers shared the wickets around in the first innings.
The team fell agonisingly short in the next game, losing by 15 runs to Colac. Jorja Couch bowled well in the loss with 2-9.
Meanwhile, it was an ideal start to the competition for Warrnambool's under 14 team, sealing victories over Colac and Hamilton. The nine-wicket win over Colac, was set up by an all-round team bowling performance, headlined by Lily Shand's 2-4. Isabelle Kelly (23) top-scored as Warrnambool took 10 overs to surpass Colac's 69.
Against Hamilton, Warrnambool secured a 64-run win with Kelly (40 retired not out) top-scoring again. Russells Creek bowler Rebecca Martin claimed 2-7.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.