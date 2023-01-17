Meanwhile, it was an ideal start to the competition for Warrnambool's under 14 team, sealing victories over Colac and Hamilton. The nine-wicket win over Colac, was set up by an all-round team bowling performance, headlined by Lily Shand's 2-4. Isabelle Kelly (23) top-scored as Warrnambool took 10 overs to surpass Colac's 69.