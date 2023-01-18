The Standard

Warrnambool's Mia Cook earns podium finishes for Victoria at Interstate Championships

Updated January 18 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Mia Cook in action at the Interleague Champiosnhps on Monday. Picture by John Teage/Surf Life Saving Australia

SURF lifesaving athlete Mia Cook has bolstered an already-strong season resume with second place in the youth women's ski race at the Interstate Championships on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.