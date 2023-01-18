SURF lifesaving athlete Mia Cook has bolstered an already-strong season resume with second place in the youth women's ski race at the Interstate Championships on Monday.
The Warrnambool teen, who won the prestigious Jim Wall Iron in Torquay earlier this month, also enjoyed a third-place finish with Victoria's youth mixed board and Taplin relay teams at the Maroubra event.
"My goal for the season is to be competitive at a national level while having a lot of fun and enjoying the sport," Cook, 16, said.
Across the weekend, Cook also represented Victoria in the multi-team, multi-discipline Super Surf Team League carnival.
Cook said lifesaving sport allowed her to actively train the skills she used as a volunteer lifesaver at Warrnambool.
"Sport has enabled me to feel confident on patrol knowing that my abilities could help save a life if anyone gets into trouble," she said.
Life Saving Victoria senior manager sport Chris Schleusener was thrilled for Cook and her Victorian teammates after their strong showing on the national stage.
"Our seasoned competitors showed their prowess not only as competitors but as role models and leaders for our pathway athletes," Schleusener said.
New South Wales was crowned interstate champions for a fourth year straight, with Victoria fourth. It was the first championships held since January 2020 due to COVID-19.
