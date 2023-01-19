The Standard

Timboon's Phil Lock to make return from injury at Simpson Speedway's All Star Challenge

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Lock is looking forward to his return to the sprintcar. Picture by Meg Saultry

It's taken a long time to decide whether to go again.

- Phil Lock

Experienced sprintcar driver Phil Lock says the idea of missing out on his home track's biggest meeting of the year didn't sit right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.