Koroit strongwoman Liz Aitken is excited to take away new lessons from her time competing at the country's biggest "festival of strongman".
Aitkens has qualified for Australia's Strongest International Showdown in Castlemaine on Friday, where she will compete in five events across the day. Among the disciplines are an atlas stone run, 150kg frame carries, Ukranian dead-lifts and overhead presses.
The 31-year-old, who entered her first competition two years ago, will challenge the under 82kg category.
Aitkens said preparation for the International Showdown hadn't been her main priority in 2022, instead focusing on Australia's Strongest Middleweight, a competition she will compete in at Toowoomba in April.
Every single competition is so different so you learn so much.- Liz Aitkens
"I'm just going along this weekend to hang out with some really strong people and have a really fun comp day," she said.
Aitkens said she looked to take away something new from every competition she attended.
"Whether it's learning how to fuel yourself properly throughout the day or learning how to adjust your warm-ups so you're ready when it's your turn to lift," she said. "Getting to know different people and seeing what everyone else is capable of, every single competition is so different so you learn so much."
Aitkens said her biggest goal was to successfully complete every event under the time cap, while also reaching 190kg on the dead-lift.
Aitkens, part of Southwest Strength Sports and training at Iron Armour Gym, said she appreciated the encouragement of her teammates who are attending the competition in support.
