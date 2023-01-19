The Standard

Koroit's Liz Aitkens set to compete at Australia's Strongest International Showdown

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 7:00pm
LIz Aitkens, pictured completing a 72.5kg log press, will compete at Australia's Strongest International Showdown on Friday.

Koroit strongwoman Liz Aitken is excited to take away new lessons from her time competing at the country's biggest "festival of strongman".

