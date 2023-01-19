Warrnambool under 14 coach Ingrid Bellman "couldn't be any more prouder" of her side despite falling at the final hurdle of the Western Victoria Girls Shield on Thursday.
Batting first in the decider at Hamilton, Ballarat's 2-105 off 20 overs ultimately proved too many runs as previously undefeated Warrnambool finished with 7-69.
Isabelle Kelly was the best of the Warrnambool bowlers with 1-8 while Lily Shand (17 not out) and Nara Rohan (17) were the side's top-scorers.
"(It's) a bit disappointing to not get the win but we put in our best effort that we could and there's always next year," Bellman said.
She said the side would benefit from the carnival despite the loss.
"This week's been an entire learning experience for us as well as the girls," she said.
"We started off on our first day a bit nervous and unsure of each other but as the week progressed we've become really close and we've got a really good group of girls.
"There was a lot of growth from all of the girls from the start of the week to the end of the week."
Warrnambool assistant coach Tara Elliott praised the opposition, pointing out the differences between the two outfits.
"Their bowling and top-order batters were probably just a bit more polished and experienced than our girls and had a lot of top-age players that had played together a bit more than our team as well," she said.
"So we're really proud of the performance that we could put up against them."
Elliott said everyone contributed across the week and singled out captains Rohan and Kelly for their strong leadership.
"I think they both stood up across the week and they were a real backbone for the rest of the girls that were new to rep cricket," she said.
In the other two age groups, Warrnambool's under 16 and 18 sides finished their campaigns in contrasting style. The under 16s lost to Wimmera by 13 runs and finished in fifth.
The under 18s defeated Ballarat and clinched fourth.
Ruby Couch (66 not out retired) and Marnie Beks (42 not out) shone in the win against Ballarat.
