A WARRNAMBOOL couple admits launching their first small business is both terrifying and exciting.
Louise Arthur and Simon Boyd will open alcohol retail outlet Grape and Barley in the former Timor Street premises of Skinfit Body and Beauty.
"It's terrifying, exciting, sometimes in equal measures but sometimes it's mostly terrifying, and daunting," Ms Arthur said.
"But we walk in here every morning and we're proud to see what we've done here."
Ms Arthur said the idea to open the store started brewing in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Mr Boyd said they aimed to bring previously unavailable products to Warrnambool.
It will promote local, state-wide and international drinks, including wine, beer and spirits with cold tasting platters of locally-sourced products.
"There's stuff that we love out there that's not on the market in Warrnambool and we want to share that," Mr Boyd said.
"We both have a passion for not only alcohol but pairing it with good food."
Mr Boyd said former colleague Barry Hadley inspired their move.
"He's a bit of a wine guru around here and he's an absolute gem of a gentleman and very supportive to us to get this going too," Mr Boyd said. The couple has spent the past six months remodelling the premises.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
