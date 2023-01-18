TWO men have been injured with one airlifted to hospital following a crash at a notorious intersection on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Framlingham's Blacks Lane and Wangoom-Warrumyea Road.
Warrnambool police First Constable Justin Kaiser said the incident occurred just after 8.55am.
"There has been a two-vehicle accident at that intersection," First Constable Kaiser said.
"One of the drivers will be flown to Melbourne for observations, while the other has been taken to Warrnambool hospital."
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics treated two men at the scene.
"One man has been taken to Warrnambool Hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition," she said.
"The second man is expected to be transported by air ambulance helicopter and is believed to be in a stable condition."
Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) volunteers attended the crash.
Barwon South West duty officer Alex Suwitra said Warrnambool unit volunteers attended the crash at 9.20am.
"On arrival, volunteers found one patient trapped in a vehicle, which had rolled on its side and required extrication," Mr Suwitra said.
"VICSES Warrnambool Unit volunteers worked with Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) personnel to stabilise the vehicle and to extricate the driver.
"VICSES Warrnambool Unit volunteers also worked closely with Ambulance Victoria personnel to monitor the driver's condition, and remove the patient safely from the vehicle by 9.43am.
"This is another great example of Victoria's emergency management agencies working together at a local level, to save lives and protect the public.
"Thank you to our VICSES volunteers for their prompt response and to our emergency service partners for their invaluable assistance."
A 25-year-old Framlingham woman died in a two-car crash at the notorious intersection in 2014.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.