He may be nursing a broken arm but Lincoln Smith is all smiles.
The 14-year-old Learmonth teen was devastated after his $600 bike was stolen from near the Warrnambool BMX track last week.
Lincoln and his younger brother Eric, 10, had been riding at the facility while on a family holiday.
They left the bikes near the facility when Lincoln fell and hurt his arm to call an ambulance.
Shockingly, Lincoln's BMX, which he bought with his own money, was stolen while waiting for an ambulance.
His mother Leonie said her son was extremely sore as a result of breaking two bones in his left arm and incredibly disappointed after the cruel act.
However, just hours after The Standard reported the theft, the offender appeared to have a change of heart.
"The police rang us and said somebody had handed in a bike," Mrs Smith said.
"I'm just glad he got it back, given the circumstances in which it was taken.
"He was pretty pleased."
Mrs Smith said the bike was Lincoln's pride and joy.
She said she believed The Standard's story may have prompted the return of the bike.
"I think they must have been left handed because they had gone to the trouble to move the break to the left-hand handlebar," Mrs Smith said.
"I think they had planned to keep it."
Mrs Smith said her son was pretty keen to get back on his bike.
However, she believes he may have a wait of up to 12 weeks due to the severity of the breaks.
