The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cobden motorcyclist airlifted, ute rolls in poor start to the year

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west police officers Sergeant Danny Brown, Acting Senior Sergeant Cam Ross Senior Sergeant Brett Jackson and Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Police say the region's summer holiday period has been marred by poor driver behaviour with serious injuries and high speed recorded in the first few weeks of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.