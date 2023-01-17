Police say the region's summer holiday period has been marred by poor driver behaviour with serious injuries and high speed recorded in the first few weeks of 2023.
Corangamite police Sergeant Danny Brown said a 26-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital with significant head injuries after colliding with a tree in Cobden's Curdie Street on January 6.
The man was not wearing a helmet and there was a possibility he was under the influence of alcohol, Sergeant Brown said.
He said police were also investigating a ute that rolled onto its roof at Mortlake earlier this month, causing extensive damage.
Sergeant Brown said the unlicensed "young male motorist had an even younger passenger" and police suspected speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
"Both were extremely lucky no injuries were reported," he said.
"This is not good enough."
Meanwhile, Cobden police impounded a motorbike after the rider was allegedly clocked at 140km/h in a 60km/h zone at Simpson.
"This type of road behaviour is dangerous on so many levels, to other road users and of course the rider themselves," Sergeant Brown said.
Since Christmas, Corangamite district police have issued a number of fines for speeds of between 126km/h and 141km/h.
It comes after more than $22,000 of fines were dished out to speeding drivers in the lead-up to Christmas.
The Standard reported 11 motorists were caught speeding at less than 10km/h, 49 drivers at between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit and three at more than 25km/h.
The high-speed drivers were caught just days after Sergeant Brown issued a desperate plea to slow down and drive safely.
The officer said it was disappointing drivers still weren't heeding the message.
He said there were "basic rules of engagement" when it came to getting behind the wheel of a car - driving to the speed limit, wearing a seat belt and not using drugs or alcohol.
"It's a privilege to drive a motor vehicle not a right," Sergeant Brown said.
"Police will adopt a zero tolerance in an attempt to get the message across."
The police sergeant said motorists could expect to see further road operations across the region in 2023, including Operation Vertical which would concentrate on all motorcycle users, including impaired, speeding and unlicensed riders.
He said police would also continue to focus on impaired drivers and distractions on the road.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.