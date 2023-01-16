The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Indigenous Elder faces Warrnambool court charged with historical child sex offences

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koori court elder and youth football umpire Locky Eccles has faced a Warrnambool court charged with historical sex offences.

A Koori court elder and youth football umpire has fronted a Warrnambool court, charged with historical child sex offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.