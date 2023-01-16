A Koori court elder and youth football umpire has fronted a Warrnambool court, charged with historical child sex offences.
Robert "Locky" Eccles, 69, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday via video-link.
He was charged by Warrnambool's Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team in October last year with 13 offences relating to allegations he engaged in indecent acts with a teenager under his supervision or authority in the mid-2000s.
The Standard last year reported the charges had been laid against Mr Eccles and can name him now he has appeared in court.
The Gunditjmara elder previously worked as an Indigenous language educator and sat on Warrnambool's Koori court for more than six years.
Mr Eccles appeared in court via video conferencing application WebEx on Monday under the name "John Smith".
Victoria Legal Aid lawyer Jess Dean said it was unclear why he had logged in using that name.
She told the court a conference between the prosecution and the accused had occurred, the charges had not been resolved and asked for the case to be adjourned.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge adjourned the case until February 24.
Mr Eccles will face the same court on that day for a contest mention - a preliminary hearing that usually occurs prior to a matter being booked in for a contested hearing or plea of not guilty.
The magistrate ordered Mr Eccles to appear in court in person on that date.
Police allege the offending took place between 2006 and 2008 during Mr Eccles' time as a football umpire with the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association.
The charges include six counts each of committing an indecent act with a child aged 16 years under care supervision/authority and committing an indecent act with a child aged 16 or 17 years under care supervision/authority.
Mr Eccles has also been charged with one count of indecent assault.
The elder received a Victorian Senior of the Year volunteer award for his leadership and passion for sport just days before the charges were laid against him in October last year.
Are you affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
