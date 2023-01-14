The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Swedish visitor perplexed at lack of hostels, cheaper accommodation in Warrnambool

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 14 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warrnambool Backpackers sold to local investors in 2021 for about $1.8 million.

A lack of hostels could be deterring backpackers from visiting and filling staff shortages across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.