A Hampden league club aiming to rebuild its list after a winless season has signed the player who sits second on the competition's all-time leading goal-kicking tally.
Port Fairy announced Jason Rowan's arrival at Gardens Oval on Sunday night.
Rowan is a three-time Warrnambool premiership player and on the cusp of breaking Tony Russell's league goal-kicking record of 1020.
His departure will leave a hole in the Blues' forward line while his addition to the Seagulls' attacking half will help them improve after taking home the wooden spoon in 2022.
Rowan will team up with former Warrnambool player Dustin McCorkell - now the Seagulls coach - at Port Fairy.
Port Fairy said it was rapt to welcome Rowan and his young family to the club.
