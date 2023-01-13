The majority of state government funding cut from the Warrnambool Cycling Classic has been re-instated, race organisers have confirmed.
Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee executive officer Shane Wilson said $15,000 of the $20,000 slashed from the event had been restored.
The event will be officially launched on Monday.
It comes after a passionate campaign from all sides to restore the funds in order to deliver both the men's and women's events following a revelation the state government would provide just $40,000 - a reduction of $20,000 from last year - in 2023.
That $20,000 difference was used to hold a standalone women's cycling event for the first time last year.
