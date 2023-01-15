The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Deakin University set to ramp up seafloor mapping off Warrnambool's coast

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University will soon set off on project to map the sea floor between Warrnambool and Portland, launching at Warrnambool's new boat ramp.

Deakin University is about to launch its major new seafloor mapping program from Warrnambool after a funding boost for the significant project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.