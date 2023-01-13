The Standard
Princetown resident concerned fatality will occur on crumbling stretch of Great Ocean Road

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 13 2023 - 3:40pm
The Department of Transport and Planning says they're in the process of preparing roadworks and will finalise plans soon after a newly-resurfaced section of the Great Ocean Road began to melt.

A Princetown resident says a head-on collision is "inevitable" along a just-resurfaced stretch of road crumbling during peak tourist season.

