The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Champions League Basketball announces new state-of-the-art facility for Warrnambool Storm at former Sam's Warehouse site

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Schrama, 11, Chaz Toki, 12, Gano Akoch, 10, and Roy Lucas, 12, get ready for a FIBA basketball match at the city's old fire station. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Warrnambool will soon be home to a state-of-the-art FIBA basketball stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.