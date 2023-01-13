Warrnambool will soon be home to a state-of-the-art FIBA basketball stadium.
Champions League Basketball announced on Friday the former Sam's Warehouse - which was most recently used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre - will become the new home for Warrnambool Storm.
The new facility will include four FIBA endorsed 3x3 half courts, two full-sized wooden courts, two former NBL style mega hoops, two shooting stations, plus a third half court shooting station complete with new shooting machines.
A players' lounge and spectators' lounge with grandstand seating for every court will also be included.
Director of Champions League Basketball Yvette Williams said 3x3 basketball was fast becoming one of the most popular sports in Australia.
"This is a genuine game changer for basketball in south-west Victoria. Since its debut at the Tokyo Olympics and more recently the Commonwealth Games where Australia secured bronze, silver and gold medals, Australians are embracing 3x3 basketball," Ms Williams said.
"This brand new state-of-the-art facility will help meet that demand and ensure basketballers in the Warrnambool region have access to the facilities that they deserve.
"Champions League Basketball has been growing the game of 3x3 basketball over the last six years throughout the greater Hamilton, Warrnambool and south-west region.
"With the success of the Hamilton Rams and now with Warrnambool Storm outgrowing its original facility, we are really excited about the potential growth in south-west Victoria.
"The local community, investors, players and officials have played a big part in this incredible growth, and we can only see this sport getting bigger and better thanks to this new facility which will benefit the whole community, from beginners right through to elite players."
Warrnambool Storm head of coaching and development Mike McGorm said he was thrilled to see the growth of 3x3 basketball in the region.
"This is a first for regional Australia and to see our vision come to life is so exciting," he said.
"We wanted to create new pathways for local players and officials to become part of the 3x3 basketball community and that is what this facility will deliver."
An exhibition tournament will be held at the city's former fire station on Raglan Parade this weekend.
However, Mr McGorm said the club had outgrown that facility.
"Our former home had a wonderful atmosphere and was a great, safe place for players to come play and feel welcome, and that's what we want to replicate here," Mr McGorm said.
"It is now time for us to grow and offer our members and the wider community a world class facility where we can cater for everyone.
"Our focus will continue to be on community involvement, which is what 3x3 basketball is all about.
"The facility will see hundreds of thousands of dollars injected into the region and will attract some of Australia and the world's best 3x3 players to Warrnambool to compete in Champions League Basketball."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
