MPs Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to drive on south-west roads

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:15pm
Hawkesdale's Tom Noonan describes the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road as a "goat track".

I'm offering a challenge to Anthony Albanese to come down and spend four hours driving on our roads.

- Dan Tehan
PM, Premier issued challenge to drive on south-west roads

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese must travel on south-west roads to justify his decision to cut $40 million in funding, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

