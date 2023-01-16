Accused man held knife to staff member at hardware shop

The Standard
Accused man held knife to staff member at Warrnambool Bunnings

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
A Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody after being charged with allegedly brandishing a knife at a Bunnings Warehouse employee on Sunday.

