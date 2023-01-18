Terang Mortlake assistant coach Lewis Taylor believes Wade Rosas will be a "great addition" to the Bloods for their 2023 Hampden league campaign.
Taylor, who works with Rosas at Kendel Building in the Northern Territory, spoke highly of his club's newest recruit.
He said the word "exciting" came to mind when describing the midfielder-forward's game-style.
"He's played up here for the Katherine Camels and won a grand final last year. He's won two up here," Taylor said.
"I know he played really well in that game and (he's) just exciting, very talented, very skilful.
"He's a great fellow and I'm looking forward to playing with him as well.
"It's exciting to have him down there."
Taylor, who rejoined his boyhood club late last year after his 124-game AFL career concluded, said Rosas wouldn't be available for the whole season.
"We'll work that out as we go," he said.
"He'll be available for a lot of it. He'll definitely get down for the first three.
"Any games where we can have Wade play will definitely benefit us."
Alongside coach Ben Kenna, the 2014 AFL Rising Star winner ran a few Bloods training sessions prior to Christmas and was impressed by what he saw.
The club, which finished eighth last year, has recruited heavily in the off-season, with the likes of Taylor and Rosas joining ex-Geelong VFL player Scott Carlin, swingman Alex Moloney, Kolora-Noorat pair Luke McConnell and Ben Reid and Allansford's Rhys Buck as pre-season signings.
Taylor said there was a "buzz around the town with all the signings" and emphasised improvement would be a clear focus for the year, rather than specific aims.
"Obviously to play finals and win a grand final is what you play for but I think it's important to set small goals as you go along," he said.
"I think for us if we can pick up where we left last year and just improve, I think that's probably more of a shorter goal for us.
"Just to start the season well and go week-by-week (is the aim)."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
