Alex Moloney, Rhys Buck to play for Hampden football side Terang Mortlake in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:46am, first published 1:00am
Alex Moloney and Rhys Buck will return to Terang Mortlake in 2023 in a boost for the Bloods' senior football side as it strives to climb the Hampden league ladder.

TWO recruits are expected to add versatility to a Terang Mortlake side aiming to climb the Hampden league ladder next season.

