TWO recruits are expected to add versatility to a Terang Mortlake side aiming to climb the Hampden league ladder next season.
Alex Moloney and Rhys Buck, who have both played for the Bloods in the past, return after stints away.
Moloney has played in Queensland and Geelong since he last represented his home club in 2018.
Buck crosses from Warrnambool and District league club Allansford.
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna said the club was grateful to have the duo onboard.
Moloney, who works as an accountant, is likely to fill a key position post in defence but could be thrown into different roles.
"Alex has played a lot of football at the club in seniors and juniors and then moved away and hasn't played (with us) since 2018," Kenna said.
"He's an experienced player who will add to our young team which is a bit light-on with experience."
Buck - a talented athlete - can play most positions on the ground "whether it be wing or ruck".
"Rhys played round 18 with us on permit because he'd finished his season with Allansford and he played a really good, positive game on debut," Kenna said.
"We were hopeful of getting him to come and commit to Terang Mortlake and that high level of football from that time onwards but he had to think about things a bit.
"He's a very good runner and I think Hampden league footy will really suit Rhys."
The Bloods, which enjoyed a strong back-end to the 2022 season, have kept their list in tact and will regain captain Joe Arundell who missed most of the year with a serious shoulder injury.
"Everyone does seem keen and enthusiastic for next season based on the way this one finished," Kenna said.
"There's a positive feeling around the club in general from supporters to players.
"Everyone felt the improvement was pretty good - we were more competitive and that feeling of belief really grew. I feel like there's a bit of energy going into next year."
