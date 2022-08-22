TERANG Mortlake's season was a tale of two halves.
The Bloods made a spluttering start to the season, losing eight of their first nine games.
Advertisement
But they turned the tables on four opponents - Camperdown, Hamilton Kangaroos, finals-bound Portland and Cobden - in their rematches.
They also accounted for Port Fairy for a second time and slashed losing margins against top-five sides Koroit (173 points to 125), Warrnambool (89 to six), North Warrnambool Eagles (149 to 91) and South Warrnambool (94 to 11) to finish with a 6-12 win-loss record.
Their efforts against the Roosters and Blues were particularly noteworthy.
All bar one of their nine games on the run home was an improvement, giving the young but talent-laden side confidence heading into the 2023 Hampden league season.
Terang Mortlake president Matt Clarke said the Bloods' form would have a flow-on effect and help attract and retain players.
"It is exceptionally important. A couple of years ago we were talking to high-profile players trying to recruit people and we didn't have a lot we could promise or sell them to where we were headed," he said.
"Now we have that there. We were only percentage away from finishing sixth this year and if you'd said that is where we could possibly be by the end of the year, you'd have taken that."
Clarke said the feeling and environment around the club had lifted, particularly with the under 14 footballers winning Sunday's grand final.
He said the seniors' one-point win against Cobden in the final round was also "a really satisfying way to end the year."
"(Coach) Ben Kenna actually put to the players that we be more competitive with everyone the second time around," he said.
"Guys got fitter as the year went on too but with a young group we had - and we had some experienced players like Joe Arundell out injured for the best part of the season - guys started to lead, the likes of Ryley Hutchins and Xavier Vickers, in their first year at this level of senior footy.
"You had guys who started to believe in their ability and ability to stay in games longer and guys bought into playing for each other too, a bit of pride in the jumper, in the club and the communities."
Clarke said the players' will was on display in their win against fourth-placed Portland while being competitive with second-placed South Warrnambool a week later fuelled belief.
Terang Mortlake and neighbour Kolora-Noorat opened discussions about a potential merger earlier this year but those talks have since ceased.
Clarke said the clubs had two preliminary meetings but the Power had opted against pursuing it "at this point in time".
Advertisement
He said the Bloods would "soldier on" but would be open to re-opening discussions in the future as they tried to shore up their long-term future in a changing football landscape.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.