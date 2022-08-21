The Standard
Photos

2022 Hampden league under 16 football grand final: South Warrnambool's special comeback

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET'S GO: Bailey Osborne celebrates one of his four goals for South Warrnambool in the under 16 grand final. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

SOUTH Warrnambool called on its inner belief to win the Hampden under 16 football premiership on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.