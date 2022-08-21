SOUTH Warrnambool called on its inner belief to win the Hampden under 16 football premiership on Sunday.
The Roosters were 19 points down at half-time against Warrnambool before a seven-goal to three second half at Reid Oval turned the tables.
They were a point in arrears at three-quarter-time but goals to Mason Porter, Zaine Atkins and Bailey Osborne, who finished with a team-high four, put the game beyond the Blues' reach.
Co-coach Jake Rhodes said the 13.5 (83) to 12.6 (78) win was "a bit too close for comfort".
"I am really proud of the boys, they did a great job and what a great contest it was," he said.
"When Bailey went forward he was a real focal point for us and generated that excitement.
"He was great to watch."
Co-coach Jeremy Porter said shaking up the forward line paid dividends for South Warrnambool.
"Zaine pushed out to centre half-forward and that gave us a bit more muscle around the contest up forward so it actually worked out well," he said.
Both Rhodes and Porter paid tribute to runner Corey Gallichan who embraced a role with the under 16 team this season.
"The boys are a good bunch of kids and they listen and are willing to push for each other and willing to learn," Rhodes said.
"After round four or five, Corey Gallichan, a senior player at the footy club, came across and wanted to help out as best he could.
"We welcomed him with open arms - me and Jeremy have obviously been around footy but to have a current-day player come and help (meant) he just fixed up our structures.
"It was a bit more modern footy I suppose - me and Jez are probably old-school."
Porter said the players wanted to improve and it was evident in their dedication.
"It's a good age to start teaching them because they really take onboard what we say," he said.
The two best-on-ground medals went to Wil Rantall and Ollie Harris, who both hit the scoreboard.
