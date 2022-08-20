Moments in finals matter.
For Panmure forward Isaac Sinnott - with the game well and truly on the line for his side - he took his moment, grabbed it and found an extra gear when not many could.
The craft Bulldogs goal kicker slotted three final quarter majors for a total of six for the match in a dynamic performance which lifted his side to a memorable 23-point win against Kolora-Noorat in the qualifying final, 12.13 (85) to 9.8 (62).
A strong crowd descended to Mortlake to witness a terrific, well-spirited blockbuster between two teams who relish the big stage.
Little separated the two sides throughout the afternoon - pressure was at the coalface and scoring was at a premium as both sides enjoyed moments of dominance which was highlighted by electric ball movement and sharp goal sense.
With just a one-point advantage to the Bulldogs heading into the final term and after a series of misses, Sinnott delivered the goods with three crackers to end the brave Power resistance.
It was the left-footer's ability to weave through traffic and find space when there was little of it all day which defined his performance.
The second-placed Bulldogs seemingly had the answers every time the Power pushed hard to keep the game alive thereafter.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said he was proud of the group for the way they 'dug deep' late to secure victory.
"They're a quality outfit, they have been for a long time - at the start of the day we were trying to work out how to man these blokes up, they've played footy for a long time," Bant said.
"But we found something deep inside, there's something about our group, when things get hard they get better which is such a good sign.
"It's going to get harder again but no one will back off."
On the vast surrounds of D.C. Farran Oval the Bulldogs impressed with their run and carry through the afternoon, often piercing through the middle with sharp foot skills.
"I thought our midfield was terrific, we got plenty of ascendency in there.
"We could have run out a bit stronger winners but if you keep peppering them you'll eventually get the result.
"We've been good on big grounds all year how we've spread the ground, so I thought we played well, but we had a bit of a lull in the second."
Aside from Sinnott, who provided the clutch moments, Jacob Moloney and Patrick Mahony were instrumental while skipper Louis Kew was all class.
Power coach Nick Bourke said there was plenty of positives to take out of the contest from his side.
"It was a real patchy game, we'd get a bit of a run on and then they'd kick a goal or two which hurt us," he said.
"We're not far off I don't think which is pleasing and while we're disappointed with the result they're a quality opposition and we knew that going in it would be tough.
"They moved the ball better than we did and moved the ball in the big space at Mortlake better."
The Power mentor said his group will take plenty of learnings out of the loss in next week's semi-final at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
"We want to just play our brand of footy, when we're up and going we can play some really great footy," he said.
"We'll look to play with confidence (next week), it wasn't the result we wanted but we took a lot out of it.
"We feel we're thereabouts but if we can get four quarters together we feel we can do some damage."
There was some injury concerns for both sides with both Panmure gun Wilbur Pomorin and Power small forward Tyler Beasley injured in a contest.
