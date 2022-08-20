The Standard

Merrivale wins Warrnambool and District League netball qualifying final

By Nick Creely
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:13am, first published 5:30am
Merrivale A Grade mentor Elisa Sobey says composure from some key players proved crucial in its thrilling 35-33 A Grade qualifying final win against Panmure on Saturday.

