South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison says winning the minor premiership has given his side "a lot of self belief" ahead of finals.
The Roosters were too good for seventh-placed Portland, triumphing 55-44 in the final regular season match of the Hampden league.
They had cemented first place after round 17 and now have a week off before facing the winner of Cobden and Koroit in a semi-final.
Jamison praised his charges for claiming top spot.
"You don't finish on top of the ladder by accident," he said.
"I think they're really excited now about playing finals in opens division.
"We've got some good confidence and some good momentum going into it."
The Roosters coach said his side's discipline and composure was a strong point in the Portland win.
"We knew it was going to be a pretty physical game so it was really important that we just stuck to our game plan and got through the game unscathed."
The Roosters rotated players heavily throughout the match, which was pre-planned according to Jamison.
The Tigers' efforts belied their position on the ladder and although the Roosters were always in control, Portland were highly competitive and lifted in the second half.
Their co-coach Michelle Finck was happy with their final performance of the season.
"I think the girls probably played some of their best netball today," she said.
"Souths sit on top of the ladder for a reason. They're a good quality outfit."
South Warrnambool won't be taking it too easy during their break, with Jamison organising for match play with some Victorian Netball League and men's Victorian players.
"I think it's important that we keep playing consistently," he said.
"It's obviously an opportunity to recharge and an opportunity to go watch the game between Cobden and Koroit, so we can make sure we're well-prepared for whoever we face."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
