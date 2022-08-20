The Standard

Minor premiers South Warrnambool too good for Portland in round 18, belief rising ahead of Hampden league finals

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 20 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
BELIEF: Will Jamison said his Roosters' side is excited for finals. Chris Doheny

South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison says winning the minor premiership has given his side "a lot of self belief" ahead of finals.

