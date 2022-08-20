The Standard
Photos

Koroit locks up third spot on Hampden league ladder against Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AERIAL WORK: (main) Koroit's Isabella Baker; (insert) Indi O'Connor, second from right, who made her open grade debut on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

Koroit will call upon its division one and under 17 depth to cover key player unavailability for its qualifying final against Cobden.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.