South Warrnambool coach Matt Battistello believes his side's come-from-behind win over Portland has it well- poised for its Hampden league qualifying final against North Warrnambool Eagles.
The Roosters won the round 18 clash comfortably - 10.10 (70) to 6.8 (44) - in the end but didn't have it all their own way.
The Tigers held a 30-14 lead at half-time and were well in control of the match, utilising their fast style of play.
Players were greeted with a slight shower at the start of the third term and that's when the bigger-bodied Roosters were able to turn the match in their favour. They led by two-points at the final change before piling on five goals to one in the last quarter.
Battistello was pleased with his team's ability to "grind out a win" in a "different situation".
"Portland played a great brand of footy and beat us in the hunt early," he said.
"We've been behind the last couple of weeks so I think it's good grounding for us going into North Warrnambool, who we know are an extremely dangerous side."
Vice captain Shannon Beks was a standout and kicked three goals for the victors, the same amount that Toby Jennings slotted for the Tigers.
"Shannon the last couple of weeks has just been outstanding, whether it's in the ruck or up forward and he's able to hit the scoreboard," Battistello said.
"It's more his team-oriented play that has taken his game to the next level the last month or so."
Portland coach Jarrod Holt was pleased with his side's first-half showing but said he felt like the Tigers "gave up in the end".
"South being a good, solid, more mature side put the foot down a little bit and put the pressure back on us," he said.
"I'd like to think in a final that wouldn't happen. They're a good side it was never going to be all on our terms."
The Tigers mentor can see positives in the loss.
"We've played the best two sides the last two weeks and we've been right in the game until the last quarter in both of them," he said.
"It's disappointing not to finish them off a bit better but we'll take that from where we were coming from a few weeks ago."
Holt was impressed by junior Karsen Edwards who made his senior debut for the Tigers.
Portland had a couple of key players off icing their body in the last quarter but Holt said it wasn't an excuse or reason for the defeat. They also lost Marty Curtis (face knock) early in the second half however Holt believed Curtis and other players with niggles would be OK.
Portland face Warrnambool next week in their first Hampden league finals appearance.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
