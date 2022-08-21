Warrnambool wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown hopes to carry on tradition and bring a medal home for Australia at next month's under-23 world championships.
Brown, 17, earned selection in the 12-man Spinners team bound for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation event in Thailand.
The championships are held every four years, with Brown encouraged to follow some past Australian teams in medaling at the event.
"I'm very excited and happy to be part of the team," he said. "We have a good bunch of boys, it's a very talented team."
It's Brown's second time heading overseas for competition; his last was Japan for a mini-tournament in 2019.
He returned from a 10-day camp three weeks ago, which was players' last chance to impress for selection. Brown said he and his teammates had the opportunity to play Germany and Japan's men's teams.
"It was a real eye-opener of the way international basketball is played," Brown said. "They are all world-class players and you have to be on for all 40 minutes of the game."
Brown will train in Warrnambool in the lead up to the championships, which runs from September 7-16 in Phuket. He said he had worked hard on his defence in recent months, and being quicker in his chair.
The Emmanuel College student is also a part of the Australian Rollers' open program, which is working towards its world championships in Dubai in November.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
