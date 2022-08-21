THE next generation of Terang Mortlake senior footballers took inspiration from the current-day crop on their way to an inspiring under 14 premiership.
The Bloods stunned Hamilton Kangaroos at Reid Oval on Sunday, feeding off their large supporter base as they recorded an 11.5 (71) to 5.2 (32) grand final win.
Co-coach Sam Heffernan said it was a victory for the whole club.
"I think the senior team this year in the first half of the season were getting a lot of kicks in the guts and then all of a sudden in the second the seniors started to play for each other," he said.
"They played as a team and had some good, exciting wins and I reckon the young kids benefited from that because a lot of our kids go to the games.
"I think it has a snowball effect when the seniors are playing football in the right manner and playing for each other and it showed out there (in the under 14s) today."
Heffernan said was proud of his team's efforts.
"They deserve it it; they worked hard during the year and they play an exciting brand of footy," he said.
"Every single player took the game on. They had the support behind them and once they kicked a couple of goals early and the boys got up, they just loved it. They loved the crowd."
Co-coach Lachie Barr said the Bloods' brave ball use paid dividends as they jumped to a 19-point lead at quarter-time.
"We only beat them by first points in the first final but to have that result and win by 40 points here is amazing," he said.
"It is an exciting brand and when you play as brave as these boys did today you're never going to lose a game of footy."
Key forward Josh Slater, who kicked four goals, was named best on ground.
"It is absolutely unreal; I can't believe it," he said.
Slater, 14, said premierships were extra special for small communities, saying the crowd support "gives you extra legs".
MORE SPORT:
