The Standard

Merrivale prevails in blockbuster elimination final against Russells Creek in the Warrnambool and District league

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOMINANT: Merrivale ruckman Manny Sandow takes a mark in his best afield performance. Picture: Anthony Brady

Merrivale coach Josh Sobey knew his side had to dig deep and simply find a way to get the monkey off the back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.