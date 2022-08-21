Few would have expected Timboon Demons to win a final this year but that's precisely what they did on Sunday against South Rovers.
Advertisement
After scraping into the top-five, the Demons overcame their higher-ranked opponents 50-46 in the elimination final to progress to the Warrnambool and District league semi-finals.
Demons co-coaches Bethany Hallyburton and Carly Hickey were delighted with the performance from their side against a Lions' outfit that refused to surrender.
"(I'm) just proud of the girls," Hickey said.
"They've come such a long way throughout the year and to make finals was amazing. To win a final is really, really a top effort to the girls."
The Lions led the Demons 16-12 at quarter-time but from then onwards the Demons found their groove.
Their half-time lead of two points grew to six at the final change.
South threatened a comeback in the final term and got to within two goals but again the Demons lifted and they held on until the final siren.
Both coaches are eager for the side to test itself against Panmure in the first semi-final next week.
"Panmure will be a tough game next week," Hallyburton said. "We've had a few tough hit-outs against them and they're definitely a lot more experienced but we'll try our best to take it up to them.
"Who knows? Finals are a different ball game so we'll just take it as far as we can."
Hickey chimed in saying they were "just going along for the ride". She said it was the side's "determination and grit" which secured it victory.
"The girls do that week-in-week-out and today was no different. They've just fought really hard," Hickey said.
"South came back at us and just to keep their heads a little bit and keep fighting was fantastic."
Both coaches agreed that it was a team effort.
Lions coach Kylie Carter admitted disappointment at the result but said her side would be "relatively happy" with the season.
Advertisement
"We finished ninth last year and fourth this year," she said.
"There was only a few goals ever in it. It was a really good, strong game by both teams."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.