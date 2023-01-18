The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Mortlake saleyards booming after closure of Warrnambool facility

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victoria Livestock Exchange in Mortlake is expanding to keep up with demand from agents after the closure of the Warrnambool saleyards.

Mortlake is the second regional saleyards reaping the benefits of the closure of the Warrnambool facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.