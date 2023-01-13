The Standard
Hamilton benefits from Warrnambool saleyards closure

By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 11:00am
It was the end of an era when the last sale was held in Warrnambool on December 28, but Hamilton's council-run facility is reaping the benefits.

Farmers and agents who took their business to Hamilton after the closure of Warrnambool's saleyards have been welcomed "with open arms".

