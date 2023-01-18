Association to investigate allegations cricketer sent sexualised social media comments, image to juniors

A cricket club has requested an investigation into claims a senior player from another club sent sexualised social media comments and an image to a small number of junior players.
Merrivale Cricket Club made the request to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association on Monday and also informed Cricket Victoria.
Attached to the request were six images, four screenshots of Snapchats which allegedly showed the senior player and the sexualised comments.
One of the other images is claimed to be an intimate image.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell confirmed the association had received a report regarding a player at a member club which would be investigated.
"The WDCA is working closely with all parties and will consult with Cricket Victoria where appropriate," a statement said.
"The WDCA will make no further comment at this time."
Merrivale made the official request almost 12 months after the club claimed the matter was brought to the attention of a WDCA board member.
In an email to the WDCA, Merrivale claims the incident was originally reported on February 26 last year.
"It is disappointing to hear that no investigation has taken place by the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association," the email said
The club claimed the Snapchats breached the WDCA social media policy and Child Safety Standards the association and clubs were bound by.
"The social media policy states that: 'Members must not display offensive images or make offensive comments, or in any way harass, intimidate, bully, victimise or discriminate against other members within the Association'," Merrivale said in the email.
The investigation request claims the Child Safety Standards cover any child or young person under the age of 18 years.
"We have concerns that (the player/official) still being involved in cricket within the WDCA is not providing a safe environment for our young cricketers as he can send explicit requests to players under the age of 18 without any consequences," the email said.
"Please find attached a copy of some of the images that players were able to save, due to Snapchat being the method of communication, the images are time prohibited and disappear once opened."
The club said CV was informed because the player was also a club official.
Last week police said a Warrnambool sportsman alleged to have sent and requested intimate images from junior players would not be arrested or charged.
A Warrnambool police Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team officer launched an investigation during December into allegations raised under mandatory reporting requirements.
Detective Senior Constable Lee Stewart confirmed he headed that investigation.
"I have had a few kids attend the (Warrnambool) police station," he said.
"They have provided police with (mobile telephone) screenshots.
"Every single person was over the age of 16 years old and not under the care or supervision of him.
"Police have no power to arrest or interview him."
A police source said officers are bound by strict laws, while sporting bodies have a range of investigation and potential prosecution options.
