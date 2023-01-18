The Standard
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association to investigate alleged social media policy breach

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Association to investigate allegations cricketer sent sexualised social media comments, image to juniors

A cricket club has requested an investigation into claims a senior player from another club sent sexualised social media comments and an image to a small number of junior players.

