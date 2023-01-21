The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Payout of more than $325,000 after making bullying and harassment claim

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Worker collects in hospital bullying and harassment action

A former South West Healthcare worker has won a bullying and harassment out-of-court settlement of more than $335,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.