A Portland man will contest charges he allegedly sold heroin while serving a court order for the same offence.
Paul Gleeson, 57, appeared in Portland Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday for a contest mention hearing.
He was charged last year with trafficking heroin, possessing a trafficable quantity of heroin, possessing proceeds of crime and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
The court heard Mr Gleeson and a co-accused were found in possession of almost 10.5 grams of white powder believed to be heroin, more than $1600 in cash, two sets of scales and multiple mobile phones during a raid at a Portland property in January 2022.
The white powder was allegedly located inside Kinder Surprise cases which were stashed inside a washing machine.
Police also allegedly located $1005 in the pocket of the accused and $630 in the wallet of the co-accused.
At the time of the alleged offending Mr Gleeson was on a community correction order after he was convicted of trafficking heroin in January 2021.
Defence lawyer Jess Dean said her client was adamant he didn't know anything about the trafficking of drugs at the property and that the co-accused had since pleaded guilty to the charges.
The court heard the co-accused was now deceased.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said if found guilty of any of the offences, the "very likely outcome" would be a significant jail term. He adjourned the matter for a contested hearing on July 4.
