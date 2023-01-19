The Standard
Portland man plans to contest drug trafficking charges

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:42pm, first published 2:25pm
A 57-year-old man plans to contest charges he trafficked heroin after fronting Portland Magistrates Court on January 17.

A Portland man will contest charges he allegedly sold heroin while serving a court order for the same offence.

