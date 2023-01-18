Fears are held for the welfare of a swan that was delighting Port Fairy residents and visitors with its antics in the surf.
Volunteer wildlife rescuer Fiona Hampson said a Geelong family had heard about the town's "surfing swan" and was watching as it enjoyed itself at East Beach on Tuesday.
"They heard about the swan and they were really excited to go and see it," Mrs Hampson said.
"When they were watching it and taking photos, they witnessed it get attacked by a dog.
"They were pretty distressed."
Mrs Hampson said the family, who reported the incident to Wildlife Victoria, appeared to have an injured wing.
"They saw it go out into the waves and then they lost sight of it," she said.
Mrs Hampson said the popular swan had not been seen since.
"It's very sad," she said.
"If anyone spots a swan that looks injured, please contact Wildlife Victoria on 8400 7300."
A Moyne Shire spokesman said dogs were prohibited on East Beach between 9am and 6pm until Easter Monday.
"Dog owners are legally obliged under the Domestic Animals Act to prevent their dog from chasing or attacking people and animals, so owners need to ensure their dog is controlled," the spokesman said.
"Dogs are banned from Griffiths Island and Sandy Cove at all times."
The spokesman said fines of $100 per dog applied for non-compliance.
"Local Laws Officers have increased patrols in the area but cannot be everywhere at all times," he said.
"We appreciate the community's assistance and ask people to call council on 1300 656 564 to make a report - this includes after hours, when they will be connected to an on-call team member."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.