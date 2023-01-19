Portland police are investigating the theft of more than $20,000 worth of goods from a south-west store.
Detective Acting Sergeant Aaron Elford, of the Portland Criminal Investigation Unit, said entry was gained to Heywood's Husqvarna dealer - Chambers Portable Line Boring.
"On Thursday morning at approximately 4am, two offenders have forced entry to the main sliding door," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
"Once inside they have taken 18 brand new chainsaws, which have a total value of over $20,000."
Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said police had CCTV footage of the incident and investigations were ongoing.
He said police wanted to hear from anyone who had information on the theft.
"We would ask anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
