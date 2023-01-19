The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Thieves steal $20,000 worth of goods from Heywood store

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police want to hear from anyone with information.

Portland police are investigating the theft of more than $20,000 worth of goods from a south-west store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.