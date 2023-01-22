Man dies in single-car crash

A local man has died following a single-car crash near Timboon on Sunday.
It's believed a vehicle travelling on Timboon-Port Campbell Road rolled just before 3.30pm.
The yet to be identified male driver, and only occupant of the car, died at the scene.
Police said the exact cause of the crash was unknown.
It is the first fatality on south-west roads in 2023.
Corangamite Shire Council officials have closed the road and it is expected to be closed for some time while police investigations are carried out.
More to come.
