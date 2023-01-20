Port Fairy's Beryl Reed remarkably continued driving until six months ago, aged 99.
Today she celebrates her 100th birthday and age is not slowing her down.
She still enjoys gardening and was volunteering with community groups including the town's Uniting Church well into her 90s.
Beryl was a member of the Port Fairy hospital auxiliary for about 30 years, which included selling raffle tickets.
She also helped out at the Francis Foundation Op Shop, which involved putting together the staff rosters.
Beryl, the daughter of Ken and Edie Sherlock, was born at Port Fairy Maternity Hospital.
She grew up and went to school at Orford and, in 1946, married dairy farmer Ron Reed.
Together they ran a dairy farm at Toolong for 27 years until Ron tragically died in a tractor accident.
"I can't believe I was able to get up at the hours we had to and with the cold and the heat," Beryl said.
"Now I can't deal with the extremes of the weather."
Beryl, who moved back to Port Fairy in 1980, said the highlight of her life was family, which will help mark the special occasion with her at Toolong. "There's a beautiful old bluestone home there," she said.
Beryl and Ron had three children - Bruce, Sandra and Beverley - seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren aged between one and 19.
The centenarian said being "blessed with extremely good health" helped her to the milestone birthday.
"You just go day-by-day and you reach it," Beryl said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
