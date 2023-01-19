Wanted man arrested after month-long hunt

A Cobden man who has been the subject of an extensive manhunt across south-west Victoria for almost a month has been arrested in Melbourne.
Warrnambool police Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo said on Friday morning Timothy Barden was arrested in inner Melbourne by specialised police on Thursday.
Mr Barden, 42, has been wanted by police since December 23 after officers attended at a Mitchell Street in Cobden about 9.50pm that night in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault.
The man was taken into custody and appeared the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday. He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until a later date.
When arrested Mr Barden was allegedly found in possession of a shotgun.
"He's also been charged with assault and threat-related offences as a result of an incident in December," he said.
"Following his arrest he's been further charged with firearm and drug offences, relating to a quantity of methamphetamine.
"He's facing about a dozen charges."
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said it was a very pleasing result to have Mr Barden in custody.
"There have been a lot of local police hours committed to resolving this job which culminated in the involvement of investigators and specialist police in Melbourne on Thursday," he said.
