More than a dozen fires across the western district in one week have prompted an urgent warning from fire authorities as the mercury soars to a top of 37 in Warrnambool today.
The CFA has issued a plea for farmers to take precautions while harvesting, following significant spring rain which led to prolific growth and a delayed silage season.
The fire authority said it had responded to at least three fires caused by or involving harvesters in the past week in District Five, one of which led to the loss of 10 hectares of wheat crop at Hexham.
Across the western district, volunteers have also responded to more than 12 fires during that same period.
IN OTHER NEWS
CFA District Five commander David Ferguson said it was a particularly dangerous time.
"The vegetation is drying out quite quickly now and unfortunately we are seeing increasing numbers of machinery and vehicles start fires in our part of the state," he said.
"CFA volunteer firefighters respond to more than 200 harvesting-related fires a year on average.
"Not only do these fires put pressure on our volunteers, many of whom are farmers themselves, but it also puts farmers' profits and safety at risk."
Mr Ferguson said challenging conditions exacerbated that risk.
"Farmers are working in challenging conditions as they harvest their crops and the machinery is working particularly hard this year with the heavy crops," he said.
"It's important that machinery and equipment are regularly maintained and cleaned, as well as inspected thoroughly before and during use.
"Hot and dry conditions are a particular concern for CFA - if it's a high fire risk day, our advice is to postpone any work that was planned."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.