CFA urges south-west farmers to take precautions while harvesting amid dangerous conditions

By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 1:10pm
The CFA is urging farmers to take extra precautions while harvesting following a spike in the number of fires caused by hot and windy conditions.

More than a dozen fires across the western district in one week have prompted an urgent warning from fire authorities as the mercury soars to a top of 37 in Warrnambool today.

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

