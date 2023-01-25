The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Camperdown's James (Jim) Wilson awarded Order of Australia Medal

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diana Wilson holding photo of the late James Wilson who will receive an Order of Australia Medal on Australia Day. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

For 60 years Camperdown's late James (Jim) Wilson's unwavering curiosity wove him into the very history of the district he fiercely fought to preserve. Now the community champion has been recognised on a national level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.